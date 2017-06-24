Letter of the week: Is this the bin collection service Sunderland people are paying for?

Regarding letters about the two-week collections, any bags left on the ground next to the bins are not picked up by the bin collectors.

Also people from other areas are now dumping their bags in other back lanes.

The results of this can be seen by the pictures (above) I took after last Friday’s collection.

Within 20 minutes of the bags being left, they were torn open by seagulls and the rubbish scattered all over the lanes.

Is this what the people of Sunderland are paying for – council cuts and breeding grounds for rats?

J Murray