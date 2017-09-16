I must admit when all children are in the same uniform it looks spot on, and makes the school very attractive to parents, but at the end of the day a school is somewhere to get an education.

Forcing parents to go to an expensive shop and pay more than twice the amount for a pair of trousers is so wrong.

So sending pupils home, as has happened at Houghton's Kepier School this term, means they are not getting that education.

The councillor, Robert Oliver, who happens to be a school teacher, should know better than to blame the parents (Echo, September 7).

Saying the school uniform should be the first item in the family budget is contemptible.

There’s a lot of parents with schoolchildren who are on benefits, and a lot of those parents are working and it must be a nightmare trying to balance the household budget, that’s what makes Robert Oliver’s statement all the more insulting, it’s all about style over substance.

Ged Taylor