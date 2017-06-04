Letter of the week: Don't be blind to millions spent in Sunderland on the NHS

The writer, An Observer, letters May 24, claimed there is no money for the NHS.

Well I wonder if the unidentified writer lives in Sunderland?

If he did, he would have surely seen the new £50million hospital built at Ryhope, the new £20million A&E unit at the Royal Hospital, the £6million car park at the Royal and the £10million

Dementia Unit built at the Monkwearmouth Hospital.

All since 2010.

The writer also ignores the additional £8billion allocated to the NHS, plus the additional £10billion for buildings in the NHS.

We can all agree that there are problems in the NHS but please stop the blind denial of what is actually happening.

Peter O’Connor,

Sunderland.