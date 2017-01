I resent being woken up at silly o’clock every January 1 by the council’s fireworks. This year it took me even longer to get back to sleep. Also, it can’t be good for households with pets.

What is even more annoying is that it is a complete waste of time and money that could be spent on something useful such as cleaning up our litter-strewn, leaf-laden, dog dirt-covered pavements.

Name and address supplied