Learn UK driving rules first

The news in the newspapers recently that motorists are being asked to learn the rules when it comes to driving on foreign roads certainly made me laugh.

Most of the clowns you see on the roads today haven’t even learned the rules of driving in their own country!

Disobedience of speed limits that are there for the safety of pedestrians, driving blindly into roundabouts without so much as a glance to what’s approaching – tailgating the vehicles and swerving between or straddling lanes – you name it, you’ll see it if you head practically anyway in your car, even for a five-minute journey.

Oh, and apparently the words ‘keep clear’ have no meaning at all for these possibly illiterate road users.

Good luck getting them to follow signs in Reykjavik when they can’t even comprehend them in Roker.

Dan Wilson