Lack of local political candidates for General Election 2017

The General Election is upon us and postal vote letters are dropping on doormats.

Imagine my surprise and wry smile, though, when I noticed from the ballot paper that neither the Conservatives or UKIP could find a candidate from the City of Sunderland willing to stand in Houghton and Sunderland South and both had to go to Darlington to find someone willing to stand.

Have they thrown in the towel already?

There has been no delivery of election literature from them or the Liberal Democrats.

Meanwhile, Labour activists have been out in force.

It seems clear to me who wants your vote in Houghton and Sunderland South.

Rod Hepplewhite