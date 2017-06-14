Labour Party lives to fight on

Well it’s over, and I’m still trying to get my breath back.

OK. Labour lost, but what a try we had at winning.

The pollsters, experts and TV pundits all got it wrong. Voters of all ages turned out and registered their dismay at the possibility of another five years of Mrs May.

The Labour Party ran a great campaign, and Jeremy Corbyn proved he can communicate and relate to the voting public.

The Tory/ DUP trade off won’t last and can only produce more misery for the workers of this great country. So the Labour Party is, and must be , prepared for a successful rerun of June 8. Whenever it may happen.

Finally, one real benefit of this election is the demise of UKIP. Zero UKIP MPs, soon zero MEPs , Mr Nuttall and Mr Arnott deserting a sinking ship – great result.

The real party of the working class has shown it can survive, regroup and become a force for the future.

Well done Labour.

Arthur Oxley