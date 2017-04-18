Keep active for healthy heart

Keeping physically active is vital to maintaining a healthy heart. However, recently we revealed new statistics which showed that 900,000 adults in the North East are failing to meet the recommended level of physical activity, significantly increasing their risk of heart disease and early death.

In the UK alone physical inactivity causes one in 10 premature deaths from coronary heart diseasel.

So it’s never been more important to get your heart pumping.

With the British Heart Foundation’s MyMarathon challenge you can complete the 26.2 miles in your own time, whether it’s over four hours, four days or four weeks. Run to work every morning, jog during your lunch breaks or run laps around the park in the evenings; you decide the place and you decide the pace.

More than 30,000 people of all fitness levels took part in MyMarathon last year, raising over £1million for the BHF’s life saving heart research.

Why not take in the challenge this May and help give your physical activity a boost. Every pound raised could help us accelerate the fight against heart disease.

You can sign up to MyMarathon by visiting bhf.org.uk/mymarathon where you will find helpful tips.

Dr Mike Knapton