Re Alan Wright’s letter, he should remember Murdoch​’​s reply when asked why he had backed Blair with his media, he stated​: ​“I knew he was a ​Tory​.”

Corbyn should come out with the same reply when attacked about Blair​ and Brown’s record​. ​

Just look at the “red Tories” in the civic​,​ not a socialist amongst them.

Privatisation is theft​,​ that’s how the Tories got their name from the thieves and pirates ​and robbers from Tory island off the north coast of Donegal.

Michael Dodds,

Sunderland