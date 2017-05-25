Jack Rodwell should go

If it’s not depressing enough to see the team relegated, I now read that Jack Rodwell is staying on and telling us how he is committed to the cause of getting us promoted.

In my opinion he should be one of the first of many to be shown the door. An £8million flop.

I would be embarrassed to show my face in public if I was him.

I realise that he is still under contract, but I would be prepared to cut my losses and get rid.

We need good players that are willing to show strength of character to meet the aims of the supporters.

Roy Mills

via email