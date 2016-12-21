It’s truly ‘jaw dropping’

The latest attempt by Sunderland City Council to remind us by its ‘Jaw dropping’ tribute to Wearside shipbuilders is exactly that – ‘Jaw dropping.’

The artist’s impression speaks volumes for some aspects of modern art – incomprehensible!

What with the ‘Keel Square’ and that other illuminated thing that was to float or drop on to the river bed it would seem that we are being ruled by a council that if that’s the best they can do is it not time they packed up and went somewhere else to waste more money?

According to John Seager of Siglion, the idea was to not to settle for anything that was less than ‘stunning.’

Well if that’s what we are going to endure then I am going to have nightmares as to what else they are going to stun us with.

If that is an example of what we are going to get at the seafront then it’s about time Siglion, like that other costly outfit the Sunderland Arc, are told to pack their bags and go back from whence they came.

By the by, where is it going to be fabricated and how much is it going to cost us?

Coun. George Howe,

Fulwell Ward

Cllr.George.Howe@sunderland.gov.uk