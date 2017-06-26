Indulgence was a vote winner in the General Election 2017

Labour’s motto in this month’s election was “For the many, not the few”.

Any party which promises to indulge the many at the expense of the few is likely to have the support of the many, so it is hardly surprising that the Labour party put on more than three million votes and gained seats across the UK.

When the few have nothing left because all that they had has been given to the many, the indulgence will have to cease, but who thinks about the future?

Immediate gratification will always give votes.

