Important to keep active as you get older

In my old age I’m going to try to keep myself busy with my hobbies to keep my mind working.

I’m not a skilled person who has the right stuff to make models from wood, but to me this is the next best thing, cardboard. I am making a yacht.

I have already made a pedal car, the Beverley Hillbillies truck and Stephenson’s Rocket and H G Wells time machine. Of course my models don’t have moving parts, as I don’t have the skill. After the yacht, I am thinking of making a plane, a sea hurricane.

My other hobbies include cooking and I’ve just made an apple cake, also magic. At the moment I am doing two tricks, French drop and the back and front palming. My limit of tricks is six. And I am still juggling.

Edwin Robinson