The Londonderry pub didn’t need to be brought back to life.

Unlike the Dun Cow it has always been a vibrant watering hole with good beer great staff and a unique atmosphere.

In its place we are getting another soulless place filled with Guardian reading pinko sociologists and trendy hirsute posers.

Give me people who don’t like real ale because it’s too warm and too dear and have never heard of craft ale.

Cameron Marshall

via email