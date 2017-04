We were reminiscing in the pub the other day, when Dave the farmer reminded us all when the circus used to come to town.

As he said not the ones that come now with silly games, obsessed with taking money and giving little back, but the ones a generation ago with the ringmaster, trapeze artist, clowns, and the farmer’s favourite the fat tattooed lady.

Davey Lav said you only have to look out your front door to see one now, how times have changed.

Ged Taylor