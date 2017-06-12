How safe are Sunderland beaches

Further to the article in the Sunderland Echo on May 23 asking the question: Which Sunderland Beaches have won the coveted Blue Flag award?”

It is a very good question and that is why I would like to ask which Sunderland beaches are worthy of a Blue Flag as I am amazed that any are?

As for the term ‘coveted Blue Flag’ it would be the last thing I would like to win or be associated with when you look at the Echo’s photograph of last year.

The Blue Flag award for 2017 is based on the 2016 bathing water test results – looking at the results one must question the testing and ask how did it pass?

Being a local person, I would like to say it is very disappointing because I remember the time the Echo would make every effort to report both sides of the story and whilst we all want to encourage use of our lovely coastline, we must be sure our bathing waters and beach are truely safe.

Bob Latimer,

Whitburn