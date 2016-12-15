How about a boot sale?

I loved the piece the Echo did on memories of Park Lane market.

However, I would like to make a suggestion to the owners of said market.

Why don’t you have a boot sale once a week in the market?

It’s in a prime place with people having to walk past to get to the bus station along with the two new Sunderland University buildings each side of it.

It would bring people into Sunderland city centre, which would help other established shops in Sunderland City Centre.

People love boot sales and one day a week must be better than seeing your empty stalls with signs on every stall saying: This market is not closing.

Scott Andrews