Help to train a sight buddy

Someone once said volunteers do it, not because they have time but because they have heart.

It’s because our volunteers at Guide Dogs put their heart and soul into what they do that we are able to support hundreds of children, young people and adults living with sight loss across the North East.

Whether they are involved with our pups and dogs, our My Guide sighted buddy service, with fundraising, admin or one of the other countless roles, they all make an essential contribution to making sure that people with sight loss live the lives they want to and deserve to.

Thank you to all of our volunteers for the amazing work they do and to all volunteers across the region for giving up their time and skills to help other people.

Volunteering is rewarding, a great way to meet new people and learn new things. So why not join us by going to www.guidedogs.org.uk/supportus and seeing how you could become part of our friendly and welcoming volunteer team?

Happy Volunteers Week

Claire Devine,

Volunteering Consultant,

Guide Dogs North East & Cumbria