Help support diabetes fight

September 21 marked the birthday of H G Wells, a father of science fiction.

Wells was diagnosed with diabetes in his early 60s, and in 1934 he announced the formation of the Diabetic Association (now Diabetes UK) with a letter to a national newspaper.

Our first research grant was awarded the very next year: £50, the equivalent of about £3,000 in today’s money.

Fast-forward to 2017, and we’re backing 130 research projects across the UK, worth a total of £25million.

Radical from the beginning, the charity was open to “rich or poor, for mutual aid or assistance to promote the study, the diffusion of knowledge and the proper treatment of diabetes”.

Since then, we’ve never shied away from the fight against diabetes; whether by influencing policy, driving improvements in care or funding pioneering research, together we’ve done whatever it takes to fight diabetes.

We campaigned for free access to insulin, and the creation of the National Health Service.

This year we started to campaign to make Flash Glucose Monitoring, a life-changing technology for many people with diabetes, available on the NHS.

We have now made that happen.

But our vision is a world where diabetes can do no harm, and we are still far from achieving that.

Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time.

There is currently no cure. As the leading UK charity for people affected by diabetes it’s our responsibility to lead the fight against the growing crisis.

And this fight is one that involves all of us.

For more details about diabetes care and support, research and technology, go to www.diabetes.org.uk

Stephen Ryan,

Head of the North,

Diabetes UK