Help protect teenagers

In the first 24 hours of Barnardo’s campaign calling on the Government to introduce compulsory age appropriate sex and relationship education (SRE) for all children in England, more than 700 people have contacted over half the country’s MPs.

This response shows how passionately people feel about wanting to help protect children.

The majority of 11 to 15-year-olds who took part in our poll said they would feel safer if they had school lessons on SRE and we know eight in 10 parents agree. We’re urging everyone to join our campaign and ask their MP to put pressure on the Government to make this change.

You can help make this happen by emailing your MP, directly or through the Barnardo’s website at www.barnardos.org.uk.

Steve Oversby,

Director Barnardo’s East Region