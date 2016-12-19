Help prevent blindness

We all have the chance to do something amazing this Christmas to help others.

As an ambassador of Sightsavers, the charity that works to prevent and cure blindness in developing countries, I would love readers to help make a real difference to someone’s life by funding a life changing operation.

Sightsavers has pledged to make ‘A Million Miracles’ happen in some of the world’s poorest countries by raising enough money to fund one million sight restoring operations.

A cataract operation that takes around 10 minutes and costs Sightsavers just £30, could save someone from a future of blindness.

I have been supporting Sightsavers for many years and have seen first-hand in Kenya how a simple eye operation can totally transform someone’s life.

So with this in mind, I would encourage readers to help Sightsavers perform a Christmas miracle by donating £30, or whatever they can, and give the gift of sight at millionmiracles.org.

It would be a truly wonderful Christmas present: the chance to change someone’s life.

Thank you so very much.

Lorraine Kelly