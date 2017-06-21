Grenfell Tower: nothing is more important than human life

The Kensington fire is a disaster of epic proportions, resulting in a “towering inferno” and, as usual, the consequences have fallen on the innocent.

Should the inquiry prove that people have been guilty of inadequate safety standards then they should be publicly declared criminals.

When wealth, fame, indifference and total inconsequential consideration to the public interest come first, as we’ve seen so many times before, it’s time for regulation to be applied to the letter of the law.

For there is nothing on this earth more important than human life.

I pray this never happens again.

D Dickenson