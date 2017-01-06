Great, good and the ugly

It’s been said that most names on the New Year’s honours list are unheralded heroes, ordinary folk making extraordinary contributions to our national life.

Also nice to see athletes from Team GBs Olympic and Paralympic Squad honoured not to mention Labour’s exSolicitor General Vera Baird, the Northumbrian Police and Crime Commissioner becoming a Dame – saying “I’m very,very happy and full of plumptiosness. I feel highly tickled

Whoops sorry, that was funnyman Ken Dodds’ resction after finally been given a knighthood at the age of 89.

However, not so funny is the knighthood given to a businessman who gave nearly a £1million to the Tory Party and another one awarded to a Whitehall Mandarin, who presides over a bloated £12billion Foreign Aid budget, when he already gets £165,ooo a year for just doing his job.

Ken Johnson