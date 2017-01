After taking a nasty fall outside of Greens Public House, Low Row, Sunderland, on Saturday, January 7, this year, I would like to thank everyone who came to my assistance.

Not only was I assisted by my friends, the bar and door staff from Greens and the street pastors, but also an extremely kind off duty nurse named Nicola, who treated me with care and compassion at such a difficult time.

I would like to offer a great big thank you to everyone involved.

Violet Lewis