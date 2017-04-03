Government disregarding our children’s education

My daughter came in from school recently with one of the letters she regularly brings in concerning everything that goes on in the school.

This one was different it was an appeal to make parents aware of the damage this Government is doing to the education of the children in Sunderland.

The letter states a reduction of about £14million in funding for Sunderland.

The reduction in funding is on average £399 per pupil across the city.

A loss of 374 teachers across the city and larger class sizes in schools.

It also means some GCSEs will not be offered due to staff shortages.

This is a total disregard for our children’s futures and cannot be allowed to happen.

The letter was signed on the back, not by a bunch of militants, but by all the concerned teachers.

Ged Taylor