Government cuts too deep

I just hope everyone took some time out to read John Whalley’s letter in the Echo on Monday, January 2 .

It was not party political as John is Co-ordinator of Keep Our NHS Public North East.

What John is saying is that this Government, the one that keeps banging on about how much extra it is putting into the NHS, is demanding even more money back in savings.

However, the tactics it is using is all smoke and mirrors.

The cutbacks it is demanding he says are totally unrealistic.

Most people are really fed up with this Government’s obsession with driving down our great National Health Service, and if it gets its way the outcome will, sadly, be total privatisation, and the consequence of that is the Great Britain we have grown up with will not be a safe place to be old, sick, or poor.

Ged Taylor