Get active, walk a little, stay healthy

New NHS statistics reveal one in four adults are inactive and levels of obesity have more than tripled since the 1990s (Statistics on Obesity, Physical Activity and Diet, England 2017, NHS Digital, March 31).

An easy solution to our sedentary lifestyle is getting more people walking their short, everyday journeys and yet the report shows that one in four adults aren’t even walking for half an hour a week.

Getting off the bus a stop earlier, going for a lunchtime walk or choosing to park further away and walk the rest of the way are all easy ways to get moving more and can make a big difference to our health and happiness.

The report also shows that more than one in three children are overweight by the time they leave primary school. Creating safe walking routes and encouraging more children to walk to school will help the whole family get more active.

This is vital if we’re going to protect the future of our health service.

It’s Living Streets’ National Walking Month in May and we’re encouraging people to #Try20 – and fit 20 minutes of walking into their day. We know from people who took part last year that it’s an achievable way to get active and stay healthy.

Jenni Wiggle,

Director of Local Impact, Living Streets