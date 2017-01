Regarding ‘the arrival’ of the new bridge pylon into the Wear on Saturday, January 7. On hindsight, has anyone given a thought to the bends of this river and the fact that it has not been dredged for a lot of years?

The question is, will the total load clear the bottom of the river bed?

Note: It will not do the Mayor of Sunderland any good if it gets stuck on the river.

Alan Thompson