Fears over DUP link

In her attempt to cling onto power Teresa May is getting into bed with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

As it’s been all over the news most people will know a lot more than they used to about the DUP.

Its religion dictates everything including its political beliefs: Anti abortion, against same sex marriage and are also pro life.

Members also have strong paramilitary links. What they love to do is march around Northern Ireland, many wearing bowler hats and an orange sash.

People may think they are similar, but the DUP have many sinister undertones.

Even John Major warned Theresa May this week about joining forces with them, as the peace process is fragile and could fall apart if the British Government is no longer seen as impartial.

