Encourage small shops

I totally agree with the comments from Robert Robson of Robs Quality Butchers, Blandford Street.

It seems to me that Sunderland Council is totally ignoring Blandford Street and Holmeside to further its ambitions of The Bridges and surrounding big retailers.

Why not give the private retailers of Blandford Street and Holmeside a couple of years rent free ?

Encourage other private retailers to open shops in Blandford Street and Holmeside instead of throwing money at The Bridges and other big business retailers.

Sunderland is a proud working class city with a proud history of small businesses, why destroy the very lifeblood of the city centre to appease big businesses encourage small retailer’s not crucify them

Scott Andrews