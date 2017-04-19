Encourage hedgehogs into our gardens

A recent article in the paper advised readers to take precautions against slugs and snails in the garden without highlighting the fact that many deterrents such as slug pellets are harmful, sometimes fatally, to both wild and domestic animals.

The best deterrents by far are natural ones such as encouraging hedgehogs into the garden with either proprietary food or beef-based (but never fish based) cat or dog food.

Hedgehogs should also never be fed milk.

Taking this into account is a very important step in giving our wildlife a helping hand.

Hugh Hunter