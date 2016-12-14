Donation was huge boost

We sent a letter to all of the Premier league clubs about Kelly Turner, who is 16 and suffering from a rare cancer.

We need to raise £1million so that she can have treatment in the USA.

Across Dover in Kent, we have raised £340,000 with fundraising events going on three times a day.

But I am writing to your paper about Sunderland AFC, which kindly donated two tickets for its recent home game with Leicester.

This enabled us to raise £42 for the tickets but also £2,145.90 for our event in our small community.

Our small community would like to say a big thank you to Sunderland AFC for its very fine gesture.

We are proud of the club and its gesture.

If you would like to know more about Kelly’s story, you can follow it on Facebook –

Kelly turners fund raising page.

Many thanks.

All of us in Dover