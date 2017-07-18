Do you remember the early Pink Floyd?

I am researching a book about psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd, famed for their 1979 hit ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ and their fabulous stage effects, including the inflatable pig Algie who once slipped his moorings at Battersea Power Station and flew off across London.

Before selling out arenas around the world, Pink Floyd started out playing smaller venues, including the Whitburn Bay Hotel in Sunderland in February 1969.

I’m interested in capturing people’s memories of this gig for posterity and hopefully in the process telling the band’s story in a slightly different way via first hand accounts of their earliest shows.

I’d love to hear from anyone who saw them in their early career and I can be reached at isawpinkfloyd@gmail.com.

Richard Houghton,

1 Totnes Road,

Manchester

M21 8XF