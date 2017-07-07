Do we need the Royal family?

At last one of the Royal family has come out and said none of them wants to be king or queen.

He obviously doesn’t understand what he said, because the majority of this country would love to see the back of them.

What he means is they still want the palaces, the crowns, the fluffy pillows, the comfy chairs, and the endless holidays. Can you see them giving that up?

What Harry means is he wants the holidays, the jewels, the houses and the cash. What he doesn’t want is the press following them asking awkward questions like, when are any of you going to get a job, and stop living off the taxpayers.

Well, he’s started the ball rolling, I for one applaud him for that.

Ged Taylor