Divided by geography on public spending

Why should we agree to a tax increase towards public spending?

Take the NHS for example, our Welsh, Northern Irish and soon Scottish neighbours are entitled to free prescriptions.

We in England are effectively subsidising free drugs for those elsewhere in the UK.

We are all paying into the NHS, so why are those living in England discriminated against purely on the grounds of geography?

It’s a postcode lottery of the worst kind.

What’s the point of the UK? After all we are all in it together?

Kevin Rossiter,

via website