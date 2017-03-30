Dame Vera Lynn is a true star

Regarding the television programme concerning Dame Vera Lynn on Saturday evening on BBC2, March 18, celebrating her 100th birthday, was brilliant – she was still singing.

When I was 16 years old, I was employed by Woolworths in Fawcett Street, Sunderland. It was going to be a very exciting day for staff and customers as we were waiting for a visit from Dame Vera.

A piano was placed in the store at the bottom of the stairs, along with her sheet music.

On arrival I presented her with a bouquet. She was very pleasant, dressed in her long fur coat and hat. She sang from her latest collection, which everyone enjoyed.

Good memories of bygone days. She will always be remembered by the older generation.

Margaret Wynn

(nee Harris)