I would like to say a big thank you to the person who saved my Saluki dog from being killed after he gave chase across the fields after spotting the lights on your bike flashing and jumping the hedge.

If you had not seen him and stopped and turned your bike around, I fear he would have been under one of the cars driving behind you.

This happened along Finchale Road, Great Lumley, at about 16.45 on January 27.

My dog is only 17 months old and still has a lot to learn.

Thanks again .

June Rose