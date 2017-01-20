Council should keep its hands off our libraries

The council has just transferred Fawcett Street library to the museum building and, in the process, decimated the amount of books we can borrow.

It has also reduced the number of tables that we can sit at to three and the three walls of computers, which were always in use, have now been reduced to a mere one computer.

Now the council is asking people how strongly they support providing a city centre library and town centre libraries in Washington and Houghton (Echo, January 11) as though they have decided to get rid of them.

They gained millions of pounds from Newcastle airport. What happened to that? What about the reserve money? They could spend some of it on the libraries. Hands off libraries.

