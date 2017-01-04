Club laid on a great night

May I give a big, massive thank you to the Pallion Club.

First of all for the legality of Malcolm and his assistants (you know who you are) that helped the survival throughout the misdemeanours, trial and tribulations over the past year or so, big thanks.

Secondly (but should really be first), to Lynn and Gavin for the running of the club despite of all the rumours – ‘Oh it’s shut’ or ‘it’s going to shut’.

No, it’s still ticking over, thanks to the above.

On December 21, Lynn and Gavin provided us yet again with a wonderful Christmas party for a pittance of the price the buffet, raffles, drink, free bingo.

I think everyone who was there can only show Lynn and Gavin and their staff great appreciation. Even to the entertainment, Tony Washington, ie Little Bobby Thompson, an excellent turn.

It doesn’t feel right to leave out the great staff on the night, which was Amanda, Rachel, Beb, Natalie, who I believe provided their services that night for free, a great thanks to them.

So please keep up the good work and we would like to book our table for next year.

All the best to you all for 2017.

Phil Bradford and

my company