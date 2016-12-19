City depends on the cash

I suppose it is better to lose £78,000 than £469,000 (last year’s loss) but any loss on parking in the city is bad news.

Nationally councils enjoyed a surplus of more than £750million last year – Sunderland remains one of the few councils making a loss.

Losing money on parking means the council has less money to spend on other services such as maintaining roads, collecting rubbish and social care for the elderly.

Between them Newcastle and North Tyneside have £9million more to spend on services than we have because we lost money while they made a surplus, as they usually do.

There remains significant scope for improvement as far as the city’s parking finances are concerned. Other council services depend on it.

Labour will soon be telling us they need to increase council tax in the city again. If they sorted the city’s parking they wouldn’t need to.

Coun Peter Wood,

Leader, Conservative Group, Sunderland City Council