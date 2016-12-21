Christmas can be lonely

It would appear that each year shops begin preparing for Christmas earlier.

Decorations, Christmas carols and brightly decorated Christmas trees pop up everywhere. Grimly faced, determined shoppers head out into the crowds to search for inspiration and that elusive present. The season of peace and goodwill is upon us!

Here at Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind we are only too aware of the other side of Christmas. For thousands of people who suffer from sight loss, Christmas can be a very different experience. Many sight-impaired people live alone and find it difficult to cope with the crowds and busy high streets. For them, Christmas can be a lonely and difficult time of year.

I am writing to ask your readers if they would consider giving one extra gift which will be used exclusively by the Society to provide services for blind and partially-sighted people living locally. Services such as healthy walks, armchair aerobics, cookery classes, arts and crafts, computer mentoring, support groups, befriending and counselling and social activities. All services chosen for the opportunities they offer to sigh impaired people to lead healthy lifestyles and experience a reduction in isolation.

All donations received will help to enable the Society to provide support which offers friendship and companionship to some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Cheques and postal orders should be made payable to “Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society for the Blind” and sent to: Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society of the Blind, 8 Foyle Street, Sunderland, SR1 1LB. All donations will be receipted and acknowledged. I do hope people will be able to help the Society with this service.

Finally, may I wish all your readers a Happy Christmas and a peaceful 2017.

Richard Wood,

Executive Officer,

Sunderland and County Durham Royal Society of the Blind.