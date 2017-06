Fly-tipping is a real issue around Millfield. Bags and bags of rubbish dumped at night then torn open by seagulls.

There’s rubbish everywhere. I report it every week on the council website fly-tipping page and they clear it a couple of days after.

The binmen don’t touch the extra bags at all, I’ve watched them.

Local councillor has been really helpful as well but we need CCTV to deter the people who are dumping their rubbish and they should be fined.

Viv Walker,

via Facebook