Can you help me find my relatives?

I am planning a visit to the North East and was hoping to meet up with some of my relations.

My mother Dorothy Ann Vietch was born in Sunniside in 1898 and lived in Houghton from 1901.

She had 12 brothers and sisters including Ruben, Jim, Charlie, Walter, Elisa, Nellie and Elizabeth.

She told me that she lost two brothers in the Great War.

In the 1930s she moved down to Ramsgate in Kent and was joined by Charlie and Jim, who both worked in the mining industry and Elisa along with her husband JimSmith.

In 1937 she married my father Jack Robinson, a miner who moved down from Newcastle.

I was born in 1939 and while growing up we made many visits to Houghton and Newcastle, visiting relations many of whom would often join us on holiday in Queensmere, Margate Road, Kent.

My husband and I are visiting the area for five days very soon and would love to meet up with any family members that recognise any of the above.

I can be contacted on 01227271003 or by email micyjacdevine@gmail.com.

Jacqueline Devine