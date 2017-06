A meeting is to be held in Chance Community Centre on Thursday, June 15, at 5.30pm.

This meeting will include councillors and representatives from the Bus Company and Nexus.

The meeting concerns the No. 33 docks bus service.

We were informed of this by Councillor Peter Wood, who has been a great help to us.

This is a result of our petition for this service to come up High Street to John Street.

Mr and Mrs Cheal