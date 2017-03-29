British law too soft on criminals

Does crime pay? That is what I’m wondering after reading in the Echo that a man got caught with indecent images on his computer.

He also had indecent videos and software to repeat his porn, and yet he was spared jail.

What for? So he could do it again.

What kind of law have we got here? The law for such people like him.

Also in the Echo there was a story about a man, an asylum seeker, who performed a sex attack on a woman in an alley.

He was told to pay his victim £50 in compensation and he was also spared jail.

What for? So he could do it again to another woman.

Britain and our laws are too soft, and people know that.

Edwin Robinson