British Heart Foundation thank you for your support

Many people will have seen the article written in the Echo on Wednesday, May 31, headlined Fundraisers are awarded top honour.

For those of you who missed it, the article featured the Sunderland branch of the British Heart Foundation, which has been awarded the best in the country.

That is the best fundraising branch in England for which we are most proud.

We have been fundraising for 42 years and in that time we have raised more than £500,000 to fund life- saving research into heart disease, as in Sunderland there are 36,400 people living with cardiovascular disease, so the research is vital.

All this would not have been possible without the enormous generosity and support of the people of this city. We do not hassle people when out collecting, if people want to donate all well and good, if not, we fully understand.

So on behalf of the members of Sunderland BHF may I say a very ‘Big Thank You’ to you all for your contributions and donations. It is very much appreciated.

And to Asda, Sainsburys, Penshaw Tea Rooms, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Emily’s Nursery, thank you for letting us hold collections. Avenue Pharmacy, Louis Cafe, Ford Post Office and Highfield Community School, Ford Estate, thank you for your support. Thank you one and all who hold fundraising events on behalf of the charity.

The branch is holding a charity presentation night on Saturday, June 24, t to say thank you to our Roker Ramblers, who recently took part in a sponsored walk. The event is being held at St Aiden’s parish hall, New Herrington, and tickets are £3. So if you fancy a night out, please get in touch.

Lastly but not least if you have some spare time and would like to volunteer for this award-winning branch, please email mickroper1950@hotmail.co.uk for more information. Thanks again Sunderland.

Michael Roper,

Branch Secretary