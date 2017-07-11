Bradley Lowery will live long in our memories

Had the pleasure of seeing Bradley and his family when Sunderland visited Goodison Park to play our beloved Everton.

A great experience and so humbling as my wife and I have four grown children with eight young grandchildren, which has its pleasures but can be difficult at times, but no where near as difficult as Bradley’s mum and dad have had to experience.

When I see our grandchildren I often think of the little fella.

The little fella will live long in our memories. Life is so unfair at times.

Condolences to the family.

Peter Murphy & All the Murphy Family

via email