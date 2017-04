I feel sorry for five-year-old Elsie Crone and everyone else who doesn’t want our libraries closed or, in the case of the central one, down sized.

Councillor Kelly is talking rubbish when he claims that books are cheap.

You can easily pay £20 for a non-fiction book. As for any shop selling cheap paperbacks, they just don’t sell enough to satisfy everyone’s needs and they are not to everyone’s taste.

