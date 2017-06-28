Big Sam is the man SAFC needed

I read that O’Shea and Larsson are to be offered New contracts to provide continuity.

That is sheer unadulterated rubbish.

O’Shea has been at the heart of a continuously useless, paceless, defence, lacking skill and organisation.

Larsson is the only dead ball specialist who can’t pass the first man, can’t hit the target and should of gone four seasons ago.

Bain should never have been employed in the first place, given the demise of Rangers and a go between at Sunderland was the last thing the club needed.

Big Sam should have been made an offer he could not refuse to come back in sole charge to take the club forward and build.

Bain’s, O’Shea’s and Larsson’s wages should be part of the deal for Big Sam.

Anything else is a joke and the fans should find something else to fill the time in and spend their hard earned wages on.

Richy Mackem