Be aware of smart meters

Lately I have been bombarded by my energy supplier to have a smart meter fitted free.
I, as an ex-union shop steward immediately considered the downside of this seemingly attractive offer.
They pointed out what they consider advantages of using this device, but I looked at the effect this would have if everyone had these meters.
Firstly, goodbye meter readers.
Do we really want to see people out of a job?
Secondly, and I think, more importantly, we have opened the door to Big Brother.
These meters are capable of upgrading to perhaps link with your computer finding out details about your life – maybe to sell on to other organisations, or making it easier for hackers to obtain a foothold in your life.
Let us not forget that some government agency may deem it necessary on the altar of anti-terrorism to spy on people, who rightly or wrongly, they have suspicions about or even just a matter of routine.
Think carefully before going down this path.
J Jones